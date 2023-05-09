Poco F5 Launched With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC In India: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Tuesday announced the launch of its new F-series smartphone — the Poco F5 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP main camera, and a massive 5000 mAh battery. The device is available in three colours - Carbon Black, Snowstorm White, and Electric Blue.

Poco F5 5G Price in India, Offers and Availability

Poco F5 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 16, 2023. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8+256GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12+256GB variant.

As a special sale day offer, customers can get the device at Rs 26,999 and Rs 30,999 for the 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants, respectively, thanks to a discount offer worth Rs 3,000 with ICICI Debit and Credit cards or an equivalent product exchange offer.

In addition to this, the Poco loyalty program offers customers to get an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchanging a POCO smartphone, the company said

“We are delighted to collaborate with POCO for the latest POCO F5 5G. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will deliver exceptional performance coupled with the ultimate mobile gaming experience and staggering photography capabilities to consumers. It also offers high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity featuring Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 to deliver blazing fast, extremely responsive Wi-Fi," Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said.

Poco F5 5G Specifications

The Poco F5 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Flow AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a peak local brightness of 1000nits. The display panel supports HDR 10+ Dolby Vision and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Moreover, the smartphone has an IP53 rating and includes an infrared blaster, which allows you to control your home appliances such as TV, air conditioner, or sound system right from your phone.

The Poco F5 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. The connectivity options include a 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-Nano SIMs. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the Poco F5 5G features a triple rear camera setup including 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the Poco F5 has a 16MP front camera.

