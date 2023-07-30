Poco Pods Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability And More

Smartphone Brand Poco recently launched its true wireless earbuds in India — Poco Pods. The new TWS from Poco comes with decent features including Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, 60ms Low-latency Gaming Mode, a 440mAh battery, and an IPX4 rating.

Poco Pods Price India And Availability

The Poco Pods are priced competitively at Rs 1,199 in the Indian market. These earbuds are exclusively available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Interested customers can get discounts through Flipkart Axis Bank Card And PayTM Wallet.

Advertisement

Poco Pods Specifications

The Poco Pods earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They feature the SBC codec for high-quality audio streaming, delivering better sound performance. The device also comes with Google Fast Pair and offers 12mm drivers for professional-level bass and an immersive sound experience. It also has an Environmental Noise Cancellation feature.

For gaming enthusiasts, the TWS from Poco offers 60ms Low-latency Gaming. Also, Touch controls on Poco Pods allow easy management of music playback, call answering, and voice assistant activation (Siri or Google Voice).