Poco X5 5G India launch On March 14: Price, Specifications And Availability - What To Expect

Chinese smartphone maker Poco is set to launch a new X series smartphone in India. Poco’s India Head Himanshu Tandon confirmed the launch of the Poco X5 5G in the country, The company took it to the e-commerce platform Flipkart to announce the launch date of its upcoming smartphone.

The new Poco X5 5G will be launched on March 14, Tuesday at 12 PM in India via Flipkart.

A new teaser shared by the brand also showcases the colour options of the Poco X5 5G. It shows that the Poco X5 5G will be offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options in the country, In terms of pricing, the new Poco phone could be the brand’s cheapest X-series smartphone in the country. The Poco X5 5G is expected by priced below Rs 18,000 in India.

However, this is just speculation and we advise our readers to wait for the official announcement from the brand. Similar to all other Poco devices, the X5 will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in the Indian market.

Poco X5 5G Specifications

Poco X5 5G is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 1200nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and an Adreno 619 GPU, MySmartPrice reported.

As per the report, the Poco X5 5G will offer a triple-rear camera setup including — a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and an LED flash. The smartphone is also said to come with type-C USB Port and a 3.5 mm jack.

The Poco X5 5G is likely to feature a 13MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The new X-series smartphone is expected to arrive with a massive 5000mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. It will also offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the report added.

