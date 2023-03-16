Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: Decent Mid-Range Smartphone You Can Buy

Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: Poco recently released the Poco X5 Pro 5G in India, a mid-range smartphone that offers decent features and aims to compete with rival brands in its segment. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is definitely worth considering.

Poco X5 Pro Price And Colours

This new X series smartphone is competing against OnePlus Nord 2, Nothing Phone (1) and Realme 10 Pro Plus. The device comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours, with prices starting at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. I had the opportunity to use the yellow variant for a week and here’s my review of the new Poco smartphone.

Poco X5 Pro Design

Starting with the design, the Poco X5 Pro 5G in Yellow is visually stunning. Weighing only 181 grams and measuring 7.9mm thick, the device is light and has a shimmery-matte finish that hardly attracts fingerprints. The phone’s flat edges and curved corners make it easy to use with one hand, and the glossy finish adds extra charm. The only downside is the placement of the Poco text next to the camera module. Overall, the Poco X5 Pro 5G offers a great in-hand feel and ticks all the right boxes when it comes to design. Its sleek design makes it a viable option in its segment.

The rear side of the Poco X5 Pro 5G features a big square-shaped camera bump with Poco branding on the top right corner. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup and LED on the back. On the right side, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has the power button and volume rockers, while the left side is blank. The front is all-screen, with minimal bezels on the sides and a thin chin at the bottom.

At the bottom, the device has a SIM tray, Type-C port, and speaker grille, and on the top, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille, IR emitter, and a secondary noise cancellation mic. The speakers performed well during the review, and connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, the Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 12-layer graphite heat dissipation system and an X-axis linear motor.

Poco X5 Pro Display

The Poco X5 Pro’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has IP53 certification to protect against dust and water splashes. The device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution on a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The thin bezels around the screen and punch-hole cutout in the top center provide an excellent viewing experience. Colours come out great on the screen, making it easy to watch Netflix, YouTube, and read content. The display is also suitable for gaming, but its performance in direct sunlight in outdoor areas is average.

Poco X5 Pro Camera Performance

Poco X5 Pro has a triple rear camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 16MP shooter. During our review, we found that the Poco X5 Pro 5G’s camera performed decently in good lighting conditions. The primary camera captured images with good detail and accurate colours. The ultra-wide-angle camera also worked well and produced decent shots with minimal distortion. The macro camera also took some good close-up shots with decent detail.

However, in low-light conditions, the camera performance was average. The images lacked detail, and there was noticeable noise in the shots. The in-built camera features helped to improve the low-light shots to some extent, but it still couldn’t match the quality of the shots taken in low-lighting conditions. The selfie camera also performed well and captured good selfies. The camera app is easy to use and offers a variety of shooting modes, including Pro mode, Portrait mode, and Night mode.

Overall, the camera performance of the Poco X5 Pro 5G is good but it is similar to other mid-range smartphones available in the market. If you are someone who clicks a lot of pictures, then this device won’t disappoint you.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Performance

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Poco X5 Pro 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14. The overall performance of the Poco X5 Pro 5G is smooth and we did not experience any lags or stuttering while using it. The apps opened quickly, and we were able to multitask with ease. We played heavy and light games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9, they all ran smoothly with no noticeable frame drops or lags.

The device comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last you for a full day on a single charge. During our testing, we were able to get around 8-9 hours of screen-on time with medium to heavy usage, which included gaming, video streaming, and browsing. The smartphone comes with a 67W fast charger, which can charge the device in less than 45 minutes. However. the device did heat up after intense gaming and heavy usage. Overall, the battery performance of the Poco X5 Pro 5G is impressive.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Verdict

Poco X5 Pro 5G is a decent mid-range handset that offers a good balance of performance and features. The device has a good design, a smooth display, and a massive battery with fast charging capabilities. The camera performance is good, but it could have been better. If you are looking for a decent mid-range smartphone with 5G connectivity, this Poco phone is definitely worth considering.

