Pokémon GO Community Day Set For March 18: Event Bonuses And More

Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO’s much-anticipated Community Day is going to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. IST, and promises to be a gala time for Pokémon GO players across India.

Catching Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke—the dopey Pokémon—will be the main attraction for players during the event, and alongside, players can also expect to encounter some other Pokémon during the event.

Niantic notes that virtual trainer meetups will be held in twelve cities across India—including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam.

Each meetup will take place in convenient location across various cities, such as Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, Horniman Circle Gardens in Mumbai, Saras Baug in Pune, Statue of Edward VII in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, Lions Safari Park in Rabindra Sarobar Lake in Kolkata, Tower Park in Anna Nagar in Chennai, Indira Park in Hyderabad, Lohia Park in Lucknow, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, The Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram, and All Abilities Children Park in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Further, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear more frequently in the wild and trainers will be able to evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke to get Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking with the Charged Attack Surf. The event also includes a Special Research story called Field Notes: Slow and Slower, which can be accessed for $1.

Pokémon GO Community Day Event Bonuses:



Catching Pokémon will grant 3 times the normal amount of XP.

Each Pokémon caught will yield double the amount of Candy.

Trainers at level 31 and above will have twice the chance of receiving Candy XL when catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules used during the event will remain active for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) used during the event will last for three hours.

Expect a surprise while taking snapshots during Community Day.

Trainers can make one additional Special Trade, with a maximum of two trades allowed for the day.

Trades made during the event will require only half the amount of Stardust.

Advertisement

There is also a ‘brain-teasing’ evolution requirement for Galarian Slowbro, and bonus raid battles for Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke after the event. Completing these raid battles can cause additional Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes—with potential shinies as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News here