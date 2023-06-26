Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Pune IT Engineer Loses Rs 49 Lakh In YouTube Job Scam On WhatsApp: Details

Pune IT Engineer Loses Rs 49 Lakh In YouTube Job Scam On WhatsApp: Details

The IT engineer from Hinjewadi fell victim to scammers who approached her with a job offer that involved simply liking YouTube videos

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The fraudster had promised the victim a 30 per cent return on the amount invested

The frequency of online scams across various platforms such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and international calls is on the rise. Unfortunately, these scams result in the loss of hard-earned money for many people. Now, an IT engineer from Pune has lost a whopping Rs 49 lakh to online fraudsters by promising the victim 30 percent returns on investment.

According to a report from Pune Mirror, the incident happened between March 28 and April 28. A complaint has been registered two months later. Snehasingh Hridaynarayan Singh (35), a resident of Hinjewadi, filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Adhuri Ganguly.

The IT engineer from Hinjewadi fell victim to scammers who approached her with a job offer that involved simply liking YouTube videos. The police revealed that the victim got an enticing job-offer message on WhatsApp that promised her extra income by liking YouTube videos.

Initially, the woman, who is an IT engineer, got the payment of Rs 150 and Rs 350 by completing the tasks as assigned by the scammer. Once the victim began trusting the fraudster, the scam took a major turn and the woman was asked to invest some money for further tasks.

The fraudster had promised the victim a 30 per cent return on the amount invested. The victim then invested a total of Rs 49 lakh in hopes of getting a 30 per cent return but that didn’t happen as the scammer never returned any amount. Later, the accused denied giving any returns on the capital deposited and robbed the complainant of Rs 49 lakhs.

    • A case has been registered under sections 419, 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 33 (c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. The Hinjewadi police were further investigating the case.

    Similarly, a Gurugram resident lost Rs 70 lakh after he fell victim to a work-from-home scam— in which he was promised good returns in the form of commissions. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Gurugram resident received a WhatsApp message that offered him an opportunity to like videos and rate hotels.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 11:55 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 11:55 IST
