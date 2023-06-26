Pune IT Engineer Loses Rs 49 Lakh In YouTube Job Scam On WhatsApp: Details

The frequency of online scams across various platforms such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and international calls is on the rise. Unfortunately, these scams result in the loss of hard-earned money for many people. Now, an IT engineer from Pune has lost a whopping Rs 49 lakh to online fraudsters by promising the victim 30 percent returns on investment.

According to a report from Pune Mirror, the incident happened between March 28 and April 28. A complaint has been registered two months later. Snehasingh Hridaynarayan Singh (35), a resident of Hinjewadi, filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Adhuri Ganguly.

The IT engineer from Hinjewadi fell victim to scammers who approached her with a job offer that involved simply liking YouTube videos. The police revealed that the victim got an enticing job-offer message on WhatsApp that promised her extra income by liking YouTube videos.

Initially, the woman, who is an IT engineer, got the payment of Rs 150 and Rs 350 by completing the tasks as assigned by the scammer. Once the victim began trusting the fraudster, the scam took a major turn and the woman was asked to invest some money for further tasks.

The fraudster had promised the victim a 30 per cent return on the amount invested. The victim then invested a total of Rs 49 lakh in hopes of getting a 30 per cent return but that didn’t happen as the scammer never returned any amount. Later, the accused denied giving any returns on the capital deposited and robbed the complainant of Rs 49 lakhs.