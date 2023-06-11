Realme 11 Pro+ First Look: Quick Look At New Mid-Range 200MP Camera Smartphone

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a large 5,000mAh battery. (Image Source: Bharat Upadhyay)
Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched two new 11 series smartphones - Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ in India. The Realme 11 Pro+ is the higher-end variant that falls within the mid-segment market and competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Infinix Zero Ultra. These smartphones share a common feature: a 200MP main camera.
Realme 11 Pro+ Colour Otions
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours — Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black.
Realme 11 Pro+ Price And Availability
Realme 11 Pro+ is available in two storage variants: 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 29,999 in India.
Realme 11 Pro+ First Look
The Realme 11 Pro+ beige variant has a vegan leather design at the back which gives a premium look and hardly attracts fingerprints and smudges. It offers a good grip and a comfortable in-hand feel. The back panel features a vertical stitch-like pattern around the middle section, which looks like a zip.
This lightweight smartphone features a glossy plastic frame and a plastic back panel, including the big circular camera module with triple rear cameras at the back. Overall, Realme 11 Pro+ offers decent design in the mid-segment category.
Realme 11 Pro+ Display
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display looks good and the colours on the screen are coming bright and sharp.
Realme 11 Pro+ Specifications
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.
Realme 11 Pro+ Cameras
The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a 200MP camera with 4X lossless Zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and SuperZoom.
For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP front camera. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has three cameras at the back — a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.