Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ India Launch On June 8: What To Expect, How To Watch Live Streaming

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is all set to launch its two new ’11’ series smartphones - Realme 11 Pro And Realme 11 Pro+ in India on June 8 at 12:00 PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has also announced the early access sale for the upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series smartphones.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Early Sale

The ‘Early Access Sale’ is scheduled for 8th June between 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Realme site, and Flipkart. Interested buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500. In addition to this, Buyers who pre-book will get an assured free Realme Watch 2 Pro worth Rs 4,499 with Realme 11 Pro Series 5G at the nearest store and a discount coupon for Realme Watch for pre-orders on the Realme website.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Expected Price, How To Watch Live Streaming

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. The smartphones will be available on the e-commerce website Flipkart for purchase. Interested viewers who want to watch the live launch event of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro And Realme 11 Pro+ smartphones can visit Realme India’s YouTube channel at 12:00 PM on June 8 (Thursday) or they can watch the live event here as well. We have embedded the live link below.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G is designed by the Realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto - the former print and textile designer of GUCCI. It comes with a 3D woven texture design. Launched in China this May, the Realme 11 Pro Series smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.