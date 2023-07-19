Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 India Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Chinese technology brand Realme is set to launch its two new products in India today. The company will unveil the budget C53 smartphone and a tablet — Realme Pad 2. The launch event will be held at 12:00 PM and will be streamed live on the company’s social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. The smartphone is confirmed to come with 108MP main camera and the Realme Pad, on the other hand, is coming with a 120Hz display.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 Launch: Expected Price And How To Watch Live

According to reports, the Realme C53 is likely to be priced below Rs 10,000 in India for the base model, and the Realme Pad 2 is expected to be available under Rs 20,000 in the country. Realme Pad 2 is expected to go on sale starting July 26th at Flipkart.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 launch event in India will start at 12:00 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme event, you can click on the embedded link provided below.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2: Specifications (Expected)

Realme India has confirmed that its budget C53 smartphone will come with a 108MP main camera and a large 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging. Realme C53 is already available in Malaysia and the India variant is likely to get similar specifications.