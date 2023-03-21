Realme C55 With Dynamic Island-Like Notch And 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme C55 smartphone has launched in India on Tuesday and it became one of the first Android phones to do its best to mimic the Dynamic Island notch feature of the iPhones. Realme is calling it Mini Capsule with limited features compatible for now, but it is open to adding more options for the users.

Realme C-series phones have focused on the budget segment and this 4G device is no different. But as we have seen in the past few years, budget phones now have crossed the usual price range and manage to give you some extra features to sweeten the deal.

Realme C55 Price In India

Advertisement

Realme C55 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. You also have the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB models launched for Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Realme C55 will go on sale in India from March 28 via different platforms.

Realme C55 Specifications

Realme C55 gets a 6.72-inch display that offers Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The storage variants are 64GB and 128GB that are expandable further. Realme says it has added a sunshower finish to the back panel which is effectively a plastic body. The phone weighs under 190 grams.

Advertisement

The phone runs on the Realme UI 4.0 version based on Android 13 operating system. The mini capsule is an interesting addition in this price range and it shows you the battery charging status with the notch in an expanded form.

On the imaging front, it has a 64MP primary sensor with a 2MP B&W lens. The front of the phone has an 8MP shooter. You can use dual 4G SIMs on the phone (and no 5G support) and the 5000mAh battery lets you charge at 33W charging speed with the bundled charger.

Read all the Latest Tech News here