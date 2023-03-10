Realme Chief Officially Teases Fold And Flip Smartphones

Realme is testing waters for its foldable products officially, and Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme is taking on-ground feedback from users. He reached out to millions of followers via this tweet, asking them if they would prefer Realme to launch a flip or a fold foldable device in the market.

He has even confirmed the names of the models, which unsurprisingly will be called Realme Flip and Realme Fold for the regular fold model.

Realme is one of the remaining brands to enter the space or talk about its plans. OnePlus and Oppo have already dabbled with their respective foldable products, and it was obvious that Realme will be the next in line to enter the space. It is interesting that Realme is still pondering whether to bring a flip or a fold phone.

Most brands in this segment have either launched both the form factors (Oppo and Samsung) or at least introduced a Fold version (like Xiaomi). Motorola in this case is an exception, launching the Razr flip phone only and moving to other concept models like the rollable screens for phones.

Oppo has launched the Find N2 Flip in India and other markets recently. The company will share Find N2 Flip India price next week, giving us an idea about its possible competition, which will definitely include the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Realme is likely to focus on a lower price band with its foldables and it makes sense to focus on a flip model initially and then have a fold model for buyers. The Mobile World Congress 2023 this month has shown us that more brands are ready to enter the foldable arena and that will exciting for the consumers.

