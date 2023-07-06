Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G India Launch Today: What To Expect And How To Watch Live Event

Chinese smartphone company Realme is set to launch two new affordable smartphones — Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G under its Narzo series in India. The company will introduce Realme Narzo 60 series at 12:00 PM in the country during an online event. Realme India has already confirmed that the Narzo 60 series will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon in India.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G Launch: Timings, How To Watch Live

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G India Launch will start at 12:00 pm in India on Thursday. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. To watch the live stream of the Realme Narzo 60 series launch event, you can click on the embedded link provided below. According to reports, the Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India, while the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is likely to be available at Rs 22,000- Rs 24,000.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G: Specifications (Expected)

According to the microsite created by Realme, the upcoming Narzo 60 series is expected to feature a curved display with thin bezels. The lineup will offer ample memory capacity, allowing users to store a large number of photos, with the possibility of supporting up to 1TB of storage through a microSD card.

Coming to the design, the Realme Narzo 60 series looks similar to the newly-launched Realme 11 Pro series, which comes with a leather rear panel and a giant circular camera design at the centre of the back. According to a teaser shared by the company, the Realme Narzo 60 5G will come in Orange colour.