Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G To Launch On July 6 In India: All Details

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Narzo 60 series smartphones in India. The company will introduce two new smartphones — Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G in the country on 6th July during an online event. The Narzo 60 series will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon in India.

The launch event for the new Realme Narzo 60 series is scheduled to start at 12 noon on July 06. The smartphone brand has provided a sneak peek of the design for the upcoming Narzo 60 series on its website and on Amazon. However, specific details about the price and key specifications of the new phone are not currently available.

According to the microsite created by Realme, the upcoming Narzo 60 series is expected to feature a curved display with thin bezels. The lineup will offer ample memory capacity, allowing users to store a large number of photos, with the possibility of supporting up to 1TB of storage through a microSD card.

Coming to the design, the Realme Narzo 60 series looks similar to the newly-launched Realme 11 Pro series, which comes with a leather rear panel and a giant circular camera design at the centre of the back. According to an exclusive report from 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo 60 5G bright Orange colour will be called ‘Martian Horizon’ as it is inspired by the landscape of Mars.