Realme Pad 2 Tablet, Realme C53 Phone Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specs And Availability

Chinese tech giant Realme on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest tablet — Realme Pad 2 and an affordable smartphone — Realme C53 — in India under the 10K mobile segment. The smartphone is coming with a 108MP main camera and the Realme Pad, on the other hand, has an 11.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Pad 2 Tablet, Realme C53: Price, Colours, Offers And Availability

Realme C53 will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is coming in two colour options — Champion Golden and Champion Black.

Realme is conducting an early bird sale of today between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm IST. Customers purchasing the Realme C53 using ICICI, SBI and HDFC credit cards can avail of a Rs 500 discount. Coming to the Realme Pad 2, the tablet is available in two storage options in India.

The 6GB+128GB base model is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. The tablet from Realme comes in Grey and Green colour options. It will be up for free order from July 26 to July 31. Realme Pad 2 will go on sale on August 1 at 12pm. Realme has announced a discount of Rs 2,000 on pre-orders of the tablet.

Realme C53 specifications

The Realme C53 features a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a UNISOC T612 Octa-core Chipset. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup — 108MP main camera with 3x In-sensor zoom. For Video calls and selfies, the device comes with an 8MP front camera. Realme is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition.