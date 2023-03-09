Reddit Launches Video, Read Feed And More New Features: All Details Here

The US-based social discussion forum Reddit has introduced multiple new features, including splits text and video posts on its platform Video content on Reddit will be pulled into the Watch feed view, while text content will appear in the Read feed.

The product improvements that are set to come later this year will make it easier and more efficient for users to find, participate in, and contribute to communities by posting, voting, and commenting, said Reddit in a blog post.

The company on Tuesday announced the new feature, mentioning that video content on the platform will be pulled into the “Watch feed" view, while text content will appear in the “Read feed".

“We have an inspiring and enduring mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to the world, so we are doubling down on simplifying Reddit — with user satisfaction and international growth top of mind. This means making Reddit easier to use for everyone," Pali Bhat, Chief Product Officer of Reddit said.

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing users coming to Reddit will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces," Bhat added.

In addition, the company has introduced a “decluttered interface", making it easier for people to find relevant content and contribute to communities faster.

Reddit wrote in its official blog post that it also plans to launch updates to its video player to let users “easily engage in conversations while watching.

“Coming soon, we’ll introduce our updated web platform to deliver fast and reliable experiences to everyone globally, new updates to our video player to enable redditors to easily engage in conversations while watching, chat enhancements, new storefront updates and more."

