Reddit Was Never Designed To Support Third-Party Apps, They Don't Bring Value: CEO

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has said that the social discussion platform was never designed to support third-party applications.

In protest to the application programming interface (API) changes, thousands of Reddit communities are still dark that are forcing some third-party developers to shut down their apps, reports The Verge.

According to Huffman, those third-party apps aren’t adding much value to the platform.

“So the vast majority of the uses of the API — not (third-party apps like Apollo for Reddit) — the other 98 per cent of them, make tools, bots, enhancements to Reddit. That’s what the API is for," Reddit CEO said in a statement.

“It was never designed to support third-party apps."

Huffman further objected to the third-party apps that are competing with his company.

“I didn’t know — and this is my fault — the extent that they were profiting off of our API. That these were not charities."

When questioned about if he genuinely believes that the blackouts haven’t impacted his decision-making around the API pricing changes at all.

“That’s our business decision, and we’re not undoing that business decision," Huffman replied.

According to a fact sheet shared by the company on Thursday, there are now more than 1,00,000 “active communities", 57 million “daily active uniques" and over 50,000 “daily active moderators" on the platform.