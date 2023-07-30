Redmi 12 5G Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Launch On August 1: What To Expect

Xiaomi’s Redmi is set to launch its new affordable smartphone — the Redmi 12 5G — in India and globally on August 1. The company will also unveil several ecosystem products including the Redmi Watch 3 Active and the Xiaomi TV X series during the event.

Redmi 12 5G Price In India

However, ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed the pricing and storage options of the upcoming budget 5G phone from Redmi. According to tipster Abishek Yadav, the Redmi 12 5G might come in two models: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. He suggests that the 6GB RAM variant may be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 8GB RAM model could cost Rs 13,999.

Advertisement

Redmi 12 Price Specifications

The company has set up a dedicated website for the upcoming handset, offering a sneak peek. The Redmi 12 5G is confirmed to come wtih a Snapdragon chipset for this device. The phone will come with a triple camera configuration on the rear, accompanied by an LED sensor. Its primary camera will impress with a 50MP resolution and the addition of film filters.

The Redmi 12 5G smartphone will come with a crystal glass design with captivating rainbow hues. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and feature a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

According to reports, the Redmi 12 5G will feature a large 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin straight out of the box.