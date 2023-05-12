Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ India Launch On May 19: What To Expect - Price, Specs & More

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi A2 series handsets in India next week. The new entry-level phones — Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+ will be launched on May 19 in the country. The phones are expected to be available for purchase online in India soon after the launch.

Both Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+ phones are likely to be priced around sub-Rs 8,000 price segment. The Redmi A2 series is also expected to feature a leather-like back finish. The Redmi A2 series was launched globally in March this year. The Redmi A2 series in India is expected to have the same specifications as its global counterparts.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the Redmi A2 series will come with a water-drop notch display and a 6.52-inch HD+ resolution screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both models will feature an 8MP dual-rear camera system and a 5MP front camera. The Redmi A2+ will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which the vanilla A2 lacks.

Under the hood, the phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, which is an upgrade over the predecessor’s Helio A22 SoC. The phones will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. They will run on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box with MIUI skin on top.

These phones offer multiple connectivity options such as Dual-SIM, 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB type-C port for charging. The phones have a compact design, measuring 164.9 × 76.75 × 9.09mm and weighing 192 grams.

While the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ share the same specifications, the latter comes with an additional feature of a fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.