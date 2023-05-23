Redmi A2 Series To Go On First Sale In India Today: Price And Specifications

The newly launched Redmi A2 series smartphones — –the Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+, will go on sale for the first time in India at 12 PM today. The new budget smartphones from Redmi will be available on Amazon, Mi website, and offline stores. You can get the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ in Aqua Blue, Classic Black, and Sea Green colours.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Price In India

Redmi A2 is priced at Rs 6,299 for the 2GB + 32GB storage model, but you can get it for Rs 5,999 with select bank offers. Similarly, the 2GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi A2 costs Rs 6,999 and the 4GB + 64GB model comes for Rs 7,999. Redmi A2+ only has a single 4GB + 64GB model that is priced at Rs 8,499.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ Specifications

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ come with the same set of specifications. The Redmi A2 series features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a brightness of 400 nits. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, offering a smooth performance.

The devices are available in configurations of up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Dual-SIM support is provided, with compatibility limited to 4G LTE networks. In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi A2 series sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for capturing photos and selfies.

The only difference between the Redmi A2 and the A2+ is that the latter has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both devices are equipped with a sizable 5000mAh battery that can be charged through the microUSB port.

Additionally, the phones include FM Radio functionality and retain the convenient 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi has confirmed that the charger will be included in the box. Overall, the Redmi A2 series offers a reliable and feature-rich experience, combining notable specifications with user-friendly features.