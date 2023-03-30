Redmi Note 12 4G And Redmi 12C Launched In India: Price And More Details

Xiaomi has added two new 4G phones in the Indian market this week, focusing on those who still prefer quality features over 5G support. The company has launched the new Redmi Note 12 4G and the Redmi 12C budget device in the country which looks to compete with a host of new products launched this month. The company has focused on packing a large capacity battery, a big screen and reliable cameras.

Redmi Note 12 4G And Redmi 12C Price In India

Redmi Note 12 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Redmi 12C costs Rs 8,999 for the base model and you have to pay Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Xiaomi will start selling these phones from April 6 onwards.

Redmi Note 12 4G And Redmi 12C Specifications

Redmi Note 12 4G uses the Snapdragon 685 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. You get 4G support only, so don’t buy the phone if you want to use 5G in the near future. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It has a triple camera system at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

The front of the phone gets a 13MP shooter. Redmi Note 12 4G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging speed. This Redmi Note gets the MIUI 14 version which is based on Android 13 OS.

As for the Redmi 12C, this budget phone has a large 6.71-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable.

The fingerprint sensor is at the back, you have the striped-styled design on the back panel. You have dual cameras of 50 MP and 2MP sensors, and a 5MP camera on the front. Redmi 12C also gets a 5000mAh battery but only with 10W charging speed but you have the microUSB port.

