Redmi Note 12 4G Smartphone Confirmed To Launch On March 30 In India: What To Expect

Smartphone brand Redmi has confirmed to launch its news Notes series phone in India this month. According to the company, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G will be launched in the country on March 30. This is the latest addition to the Note 12 series lineup. The series currently includes the Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G and Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

The brand recently took to a micro-blogging platform to announce the launch date of the upcoming device. “Super Chic. Super Sleek. Super Stylish. Presenting the #SuperNoteSuperDesign, #RedmiNote12. Power-packed with features you’ll love. A #XiaomiFanFestival special launch on 30th March," Redmi India tweeted.

The company has also teased a new colour option for the Redmi Note 12 4G. “Here’s a sneak peek at the #RedmiNote12 in a very special colorway that will make heads turn for sure! We’ll be launching this on 30th March as part of our #XiaomiFanFestival #XiaomiFans," Sandeep Sarma, Head of Design and Content at Xiaomi India, wrote on Twitter.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone is expected to have a multi-colour option, which has shades of blue, pink, and gold. The camera module design is in the same gold colour that the company teased previously. According to the microsite for the Redmi Note 12 4G on the Xiaomi website, the upcoming phone will come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

On the rear side, you can expect the Redmi Note 12 4G to have three cameras: a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP camera. For selfies, the device is likely to come with a 13MP camera on the front.

The Redmi Note 12 4G may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 11GB of onboard and virtual RAM. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

