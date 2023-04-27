Reliance Jio 5G Launched At Char Dham Temples-Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri And Gangotri

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its True 5G services to cover the sacred Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand. This move will give Jio True 5G customers access to the Jio 5G network while they are traveling to the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri dhams.

Jio has established a presence across Uttarakhand—from the state capital of Dehradun to the remote Indian village of Mana near the Indo-Tibet border. Jio has coverage in all of the Chardhams, along the trekking route to the revered Shri Kedarnath Dham, and even at the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 meters.

Shri Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), launched the service in the presence of dignitaries like Shri Kishore Panwar, Vice Chairman of BKTC, Shri Yogendra Singh, CEO of BKTC, and Shri Eshwar Prasad Namboodiri, Chief Priest of Badrinath Temple.

On the launch, Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said in a message “Reliance Jio has started its 5G services in Chardham Temple premises of Uttarakhand. I congratulate and thank Jio for bringing in transformational changes in the digital landscape of the state and commencing 5G services right at the beginning of yatra. This facility will allow millions of pilgrims to take advantage of highspeed data network. With the successful 5G launch in Chardham, Jio has lived up to its commitment to provide 5G services not only in the main towns but also to the religiously important places of the state."

“Also, with the help of Jio’s strong data network, during Chardham Yatra, disaster management, surveillance and monitoring of yatra can be done on a real time basis. I once again thank Jio, which is providing digital services to the people of the state by working rapidly even in the difficult geographical structure of the state," he added.

Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Chardham temple premises. Jio True 5G will be a real game changer for Uttarakhand and will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences for students, the citizens as well as visitors of Uttarakhand. Jio is committed to expand its 5G network soon and cover every town, tehsil and taluka of Uttarakhand by December 2023."

He added, “Jio engineers in Uttarakhand are working hard in the adverse weather and tough geographies of the state to promptly deliver True 5G to every citizen, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver. We are grateful to the Chief Minister, Shri Dhamiji, and the State government for their continuous support in our quest to digitize Uttarakhand. We would also like to thank Chardham temple administration for their support in achieving our goal of providing mobile and data connectivity to the places of religious importance."

