Road to Valor: Empires - Check This Beginner's Guide Before You Play

Krafton’s Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PvP Strategy game in which players can do missions, assemble armies, and engage in combat with a selection of mythical soldiers and other playable characters. The game also gets features like personalised game rooms for playing with friends and a Hindi user interface—designed especially for Indian players, and now that it has been a while since the game launched in the Indian market, here is a beginner’s guide to the game.

How to get started with Road to Valor: Empires

Advertisement

Choosing a Guardian

Upon starting, the game will present you with a selection of three playable characters — namely, Caesar (Roman), Cyrus (Persian) and Beowulf (Norman). In total there are 12 characters, with different abilities that users may choose from. Gamers can get to implement different active and passive skills by choosing different guardians. For instance, Cyrus can summon his elephant troops onto the battlefield and reduce cavalry deployment time by 50%. And, Beowulf can get on the battlefield and increase the max HP of Norman units by 10%. Moreover, using your guardian’s powers at the ideal time could help you win a game.

Assemble your troops

Every player gets to have 8 slots to fill with different types of units, such as cavalry, spearmen and infantry. Each unit has its own strengths and weaknesses, such as attack damage, HP, attack type, speed and so on. And, you have the option to see all the details of each unit before you choose and deploy them.

Advertisement

Like other PvP Strategy games, you need to ensure that you pick an army that has a good mix of units—ideal for neutralizing opposition. For instance, most infantry units can be neutralised using cavalry, but spearmen can counter them easily. Shield units can resist ranged attacks, but they are weak to melee attacks with high damage. Ergo, build a balanced attack, and choose your units carefully.

Upgrade Units

As you progress in the game, the game will naturally become more challenging, so to match opponents, you will need to upgrade your units and guardians to bolster their attacks and increase their HP. To upgrade and unlock new units, you need gold coins, which you can accumulate by winning battles.

Get good at Strategy

Advertisement

You should also invest time in learning the strategy to build a strong defense, pick the right units and tactics. Users can also try different unit and guardian combos and pre-set up to 5 armies and play differently. You can also pre-set up to 5 different armies with various guardians and play differently each time.

Read all the Latest Tech News here