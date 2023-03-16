Russian Hackers Hit Indian Health Ministry's Website: Cybersecurity Firm

Cyber-security researchers from CloudSEK have claimed that a Russian hacker group targeted the Indian Health Ministry website and infiltrated its Health Management Information System (HMIS).

The pro-Russian hacker group called Phoenix allegedly compromised the HMIS Portal and had access to the data of employees and chief physicians of all the hospitals in the country, claimed the AI-driven cybersecurity company.

According to CloudSEK’s contextual AI digital risk platform XVigil, “the motive behind this target was the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation where Indian authorities decided not to violate the sanctions as well as comply with the price ceiling for Russian oil approved by G7 countries".

“This decision resulted in multiple polls on the telegram channel of the Russian Hacktivist Phoenix asking the followers for their votes," it added.

According to security researchers, the Russian threat actors may sell exfiltrated license documents and personal identifiable information (PII) on cybercrime forums and conduct document fraud using PII and license documents.

