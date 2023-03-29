Samsung Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ Vacuum Cleaners with LiDAR, Voice Recognition Launched In India

Samsung has ventured into the robotic vacuum cleaners in India—launching the Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ vacuum cleaners, featuring LiDAR based movement, support for smart assistants, including Google Assistant and Bixby, and up to 2 hours of battery life.

Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ Features

The Bespoke Jet comes with a dock that charges the vacuum cleaner and meanwhile, also empties the dustbin. It also features a more powerful Digital Inverter motor, compared to its previous model. It is offered in two variants—Bespoke Jet Pro Extra, which comes with a vacuum cleaner and a mop, in Midnight Blue color, and Bespoke Jet Pet, a dry vacuum in Woody Green color. Both variants have a 210W suction, and Samsung claims that both units can run for up to 2 hours in one go.

On the other hand, the Robotic Jet Bot+ comes with a clean station that automatically empties its dustbin, and a SmartThings app that allows users to control and connect it with ease.

The smart robot also has voice recognition technology that works with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home, and LiDAR sensor-based navigation that lets users track its movement on a virtual map of their homes in real-time. Users can also use voice commands to schedule cleaning sessions, change modes, or get the latest news or weather updates.

Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ Price and Availability in India

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Pro Extra (Vacuum + Mop) is priced at Rs 89,900/-, Bespoke Jet Pet retails for Rs 79,900, and Jet Bot+ is available at Rs 65,900—across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and Amazon.

