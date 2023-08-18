Samsung Confirms It Aspires To Make Foldable Tablets: All Details

Samsung is the undisputed foldable champion now that it has launched five-gen products in the market, both fold and flip models. But the South Korean brand has seemingly gone easy with its design approach in the past few years, allowing other brands to catch up. Now, Samsung claims to be working on other plans with foldables, because it is part of human history.

The details of this futuristic product have been shared by TM Roh in a recent interview. Roh believes that tablets can be a very good product category where the company can apply the foldable form factor, reminiscent of people folding books and notebooks for different purposes.

He also explains the reason behind Samsung making so many foldable products and how they like the form factor for its portability and compactness when you close (or fold) the device.

Roh also points out that Samsung is investing a lot of resources into developing such a device (foldable tablet) but he didn’t have a concrete timeline for the launch of this unique product. Foldables have definitely gone beyond phones and you have brands like Lenovo and Asus bringing new foldable notebooks that have surely caught the eye.