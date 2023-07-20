Samsung Could Be Working On A 'Galaxy Ring' Smart Wearable: What We Know

Samsung could be planning to release a new line of smart wearable devices called the ‘Galaxy Ring’—as its ecosystem of products continues to develop.

As per The Elec, Samsung has already started the development of the smart device—which will be presented in the form factor of a ring. But it is currently uncertain when or if the purported smart ‘Galaxy Ring’ actually launches. The Elec further notes that Samsung will likely take a call if it is going to “mass produce the rings" only after “reviewing the prototype it makes with Meiko."

Meiko is said to be the Japanese manufacturer who is making circuit boards for this project.

In theory, smart rings could be able to offer more accurate measurements compared to traditional wearables like watches—because they are “tightly bound" to the wearer’s body. But at the same time, if the ring is too tight, it could restrict blood flow, and generate inaccurate readings.

With this project, Samsung could be trying to create its own take on the Oura ring that offers fitness tracking—or perhaps even the McClear Ring, which lets you make payments. Last month, we interviewed Daniel Blondell, Chief Operating Officer, McLear, and he told us about how convenient a ring-like form factor can be for making payments. The McClear Ring is a piece of jewelry that you can wear on any finger. Simply tap it on any contactless POS to make a payment—this means you can pay by tapping your ring instead of your credit card.