Samsung Could Finally Rival Chinese Brands With Fast Charging Tech: Here’s How

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone is likely to get a major charging boost. Most people buying a phone worth over a lakh would expect to get top-end features but the company has been keeping it safe in one aspect, which is charging. But reports suggest the next Galaxy S24 Ultra model could see a major boost, with a possible charging support for 65W in the wired mode.

Samsung has been weary of tweaking the battery tech significantly after the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7 model many years back. But it seems the South Korean brand is now adopting the stacked battery formula to upgrade the charging speed for its high-end phone.

The battery unit will have a cooling gel which should handle any overheating concerns that a flagship hardware could pose for the consumer. The other benefit of this battery setup is that the phone becomes more durable with shock-resistance and even the instances of battery swelling goes down.

Most people would be excited to see an update on the charging front from Samsung, a brand that has stuck to the 45W charging speed for most of its premium devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It is still not comparable to the charging tech of most Chinese brands, who give you as much as 200W speed on select models these days. But it is good to see Samsung looking at moving on that front.