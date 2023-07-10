Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Samsung Could Soon Launch Its Galaxy Smart Ring: All Details

The company already has the patent and even filed a trademark for the name, now all we need is the product to launch, which could happen soon.

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 17:33 IST

Seoul, South Korea

The smart ring could offer a slew of features (Representative image)
Samsung could soon have another device added to its Galaxy Wearable fleet. The company has smartwatches and the TWS earbuds in the market, and new reports suggest it could bring a Galaxy Ring for buyers in the near future. Interestingly, the company had got a patent for smart ring back in 2015, which means Samsung always had aspired to have a product in this form, and now app code hints the product could soon become a reality.

In fact, the company has reportedly got a trademark for the name Galaxy Ring, which is hardly surprising, when you consider all Samsung’s products come under the Galaxy brand name.

The patent for the device explained that the smart ring will allow you to control smart home devices, dimming the lights, and other activities, simply by twisting the ring on your wrist. The patent was filed sometime back, and since we didn’t hear much about it for years, we thought the product was never coming out. But the new developments suggest otherwise.

    • The Galaxy Ring has been spotted in the Samsung Health Beta app by a Reddit user this week. And since the device has been mentioned in the Health platform, it is likely that Samsung could enhance the features of the rumoured Galaxy Ring and offer health-tracking on the device as well. Rings have become the latest sensation in the health segment, with a slew of startups developing products in this form.

    Samsung also bringing a Ring device could allow the segment to truly evolve and become a serious entity in the market. The company is already lining up its new foldables at a launch event in Seoul later this month, where we even expect the Galaxy Watch 6 to be showcased, so why not just end all this suspense and just bring the Galaxy Ring to the same event.

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: July 10, 2023, 17:33 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 17:33 IST
