Samsung Could Soon Launch Its Galaxy Smart Ring: All Details

Samsung could soon have another device added to its Galaxy Wearable fleet. The company has smartwatches and the TWS earbuds in the market, and new reports suggest it could bring a Galaxy Ring for buyers in the near future. Interestingly, the company had got a patent for smart ring back in 2015, which means Samsung always had aspired to have a product in this form, and now app code hints the product could soon become a reality.

In fact, the company has reportedly got a trademark for the name Galaxy Ring, which is hardly surprising, when you consider all Samsung’s products come under the Galaxy brand name.

Advertisement

The patent for the device explained that the smart ring will allow you to control smart home devices, dimming the lights, and other activities, simply by twisting the ring on your wrist. The patent was filed sometime back, and since we didn’t hear much about it for years, we thought the product was never coming out. But the new developments suggest otherwise.