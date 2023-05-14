Trends :WhatsApp New FeatureVivo X90 Pro ReviewiPhone 15 ProNothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Elec, Tesla Heads Meet To Discuss Cooperation In High-tech: Report

Samsung has issued stringent guidelines about the use of generative AI on company-issued hardware.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

The meeting was held during Lee’s trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

Meanwhile, as part of the collaboration with Android device manufacturers, Google is working to prevent random app killings in the background, and Samsung is the first to participate, which will benefit Galaxy phone owners when One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 launches later this year.

Moreover, the company said that the partnerships with hardware manufacturers and the changes will allow developers to create apps that work consistently across different Android devices.

According to the company, the Android 14 operating system will reduce restrictions on background apps by allowing developers to declare and request permissions specifically for foreground services.

