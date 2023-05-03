Samsung Employees Banned From Using ChatGPT On Office Devices, Networks

Samsung has reportedly banned its employees from using generative AI, including ChatGPT, on office devices, including computers, tablets, and phones. This ban also applies to personal devices running on internal company networks, according to Bloomberg.

This development comes after sensitive internal data was leaked to ChatGPT last month, and the ban is not limited to just ChatGPT. Other generative AI chatbots like Microsoft Bing and Google Bard are also covered by the ban.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Samsung is “concerned" about data being sent to generative AI platforms, including Google Bard and Bing, because it is stored on external servers. This makes it difficult to retrieve and delete, which could result in sensitive company data being leaked to third parties.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Top AI Scientist Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google; Says AI Is Dangerous

As per Samsung’s memo sent to employees, “Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally," and “while this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI."

Samsung’s new policy isn’t applicable on hardware sold to consumers, which includes devices like Galaxy smartphones and Windows laptops but the company has issued stringent guidelines about the use of generative AI on company-issued hardware.

“We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment," Samsung conveyed to employees.

Advertisement

In addition, the South Korea-based tech giant is exploring the development of its own AI service to address the problem. This service would be capable of translating and summarizing documents, as well as supporting software development.

Read all the Latest Tech News here