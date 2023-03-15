Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Officially Unveiled: Check India Availability & Specifications

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its two new A-series handsets — Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G globally. Both smartphones offer 120hz Super AMOLED displays, four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be launched in India tomorrow, March 16. The India pricing of the devices will be announced on Thursday. Globally, the Galaxy A54 5G starts at £449 while Galaxy A34 5G starts at £349. Both Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will be available in March starting with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

According to the company, the Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four color options, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colour options.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life. With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations," said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “

Samsun Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 5G Specifications

The Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the A34 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD card.

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and another 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13MP selfie shooter on the front, The smartphone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

Coming to the Galaxy A54 5G, the device has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expandable by up to 1TB.

For optics, the Galaxy A54 5G A54 5G has a 50MP main (f/1.8 OIS), 12MP ultrawide lens (f/2.2), and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the device has a 32MP camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone also runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast wired charging.

