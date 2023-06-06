Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched With 108MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery In India: Price & Availability

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its new mid-range F-series smartphone — Galaxy F54 5G — in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ Display, 108MP main camera, Exynos 1380 5nm processor, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Offers And Availability

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at a price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards. Customers can also avail No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G. The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colour options on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, connectivity of 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box.

Samsung is also providing up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates on this phone. Galaxy F54 5G also comes with Samsung Wallet, Knox Security, and more. Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple rear cameras — 108 MP (OIS) main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a2MP macro lens. There is a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies.