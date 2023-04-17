Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Smartphone Launched With 6000mAh Battery In India: Price, Specs & More

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launch: The South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday announced the launch of its new affordable M-series smartphone — Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in India. The new Samsung phone comes with features including a 50MP triple camera, 6000 mAh battery, 5nm processor and more.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Price, Offers, Colours And Availability

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 13,490 for the 4+128GB and Rs 14,990 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards. Customers can also avail No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy M14 5G.

The smartphone comes in three colours – Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal. The Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 21, 2023. It will be available on Amazon, Samsung’s website, and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display which comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus feature. It runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5.0 custom skin out of the box. The company will offer two generations of OS and 4 years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports Secure Folder, and Voice Focus and comes with Samsung Wallet for storing financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a triple camera set up on the rear side. It has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device sports a 13 MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

“Building on this legacy, we are proud to introduce the Galaxy M14 5G, which comes with segment-leading features such as a 50 MP triple camera, 5nm processor, 6000mAh battery, and 13 5G Band support, making it a Monster 5G device," said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

