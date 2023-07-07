Samsung Galaxy M34 With 120Hz Display And 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M34 has launched in India at Rs Rs 16,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also have an 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone goes on sale in the market from July 15 via online and offline channels.

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M-series lineup with a new phone this week in India, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the segment. The new device is powered by an Exynos chipset, packs a large capacity battery for long backup and has triple cameras at the back.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. You also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The Galaxy M34 is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung gives you the Android 13-based One UI as the base software and should get multiple OS updates. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you also have face unlock as the other biometric security feature.

On the imaging side, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 13MP shooter. Samsung claims with the 6000mAh battery you can use the phone for up to 2 days on a single charge, and then use the 25W charging support to get it using again. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and USB C port. The competition is fierce in this segment, and Samsung will be going up against brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and more.