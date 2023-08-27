Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Get A Flat Screen; Dimensions Tipped

Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy S24 phones are expected to launch in early 2024, and now that the Galaxy S23 series has been out for almost seven months, rumors about the next models are starting to emerge. According to tipster IceUniverse, who has a pretty reliable track record when it comes to leaks, Samsung’s next big flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, might have a flat AMOLED screen instead of a curved one like the outgoing flagship—Galaxy S23 Ultra.

IceUniverse notes that the phone’s width and additional information points towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra offering a flat screen. “Guessing from the 79mm width and some other information, the S24 Ultra is likely to be a flat screen," IceUniverse posted on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

He also said that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could with the following dimensions: 162.3mmx79mmx8.6mm. And, it may come with a a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3120×1440 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

“If the data is not wrong, we can draw a sketch of the S24 Ultra, which is what it looks like. It’s unbelievable how wide the bezel has ever been," IceUniverse added.

It must be noted that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus already have flat screens, so it’s possible that Samsung will ditch the curved screen for its top-end phone too.