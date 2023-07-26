Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Today: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Set To Launch, How To Watch LIVE In India

The stage is all set! The South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics will host its most anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on Wednesday (today) at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. During the event, the smartphone manufacturer is ready to launch a range of new products, including the next-gen foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the new Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6.

When And How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Live

You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. Live details are also available here, and we have embedded the live link below for your convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected Price

While Samsung has not officially revealed the price and specifications of the new foldable, leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The colour options for the Z Fold 5 are Black, Blue, and Cream. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It will be available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colors.

Tipster Paras Guglani estimates the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be around Rs 95,000 in India, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to begin at Rs 1,43,500 in the country. According to 91Mobiles, the new foldable smartphones are rumored to go on sale in India starting from August 14. Customers can make pre-reservations on the Samsung website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores, with pre-reserving customers eligible for benefits worth Rs. 5000. Pre-orders for these handsets will start on July 26, right after their official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: What To Expect

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to have a 7.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display.