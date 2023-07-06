Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Officially Confirmed For July 26: Check Timings, What To Expect

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday confirmed that the company will host the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26 in Seoul, South Korea. The event will be streamed live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 p.m. IST in India, the brand said.

Samsung also shared a teaser image, which shows the upcoming Galaxy Fip 5 smartphone. The South Korean tech giant is set to unveil its latest foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5. Additionally, Samsung may also unveil several new products such as the Galaxy Watch Series 6, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Tab 9 series, and more at the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2023.

According to rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699 (around Rs 1,39,463.). The expected $1,699 price of the Z Fold 5 is $100 less than the launch price of the Z Fold 4, Gizmochina reported.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the company is likely to add a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup on the back.