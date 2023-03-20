Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6 May Feature Bigger Batteries

After the launch of its Galax Watch 5 series last year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is now reportedly working on it upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. A new report has now claimed that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors.

According to a report from GSMArena, both the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm may feature a 425 mAh battery.

Both capacities are larger than the Galaxy Watch 5’s batteries which only offer 284 mAh for the 40mm size and 410 mAh for the 44mm version, the report said.

The South Korean tech giant is also reported to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. Samsung’s previous Galaxy Watch Active line has already used this type of design.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables, the report said.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is likely to have the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 6, which will come in two sizes, is expected to keep the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung has not yet revealed any other details about the upcoming smartwatch series. However, Samsung recently filed a patent that will help the company to integrate a projector into the smartwatch.

It also was reported that Samsung was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector. Recently, Samsung added advanced d temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Samsung partnered with the Natural Cycles feature for this integration, which is presently available in the US and Korea.

