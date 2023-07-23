Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Set To Launch On July 26: What To Expect

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26 (Wednesday). The company is expected to launch the most anticipated foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, including the new Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be streamed live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. The company has not disclosed the price and specifications of the new foldables, but rumors have already circulated regarding them.

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for sale in India from August 14. Pre-reservations can be made on the Samsung site, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores, with benefits worth Rs. 5,000 for pre-reserving customers. Pre-orders for the handsets will start on July 26, right after their launch, said 91mobiles in its report.