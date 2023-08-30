Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Is Durable And These Tests Confirm It

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has not reached the fifth-gen version after the new foldable was launched last month. The foldables have gone through evolution, which started off with questions about their durability and screen quality.

However, the South Korean brand seems to have picked up the tricks of the trade by now, which has resulted in one of the more durable foldable products from the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 durability test is a clear indication that foldables are no longer fragile and can easily handle daily rough usage and more. Put through the famous JerryRigEverything test, the Samsung flip model scored high on durability, with no bending observed even after putting extra pressure on the device.

In addition to this, the YouTuber also made scratches on the phone and burned it as well. But even after all this torture, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stood through most of the challenges, which is impressive for the brand.

While burning the phone, the outer and inner screens managed to withstand the heat for around 10 seconds and 15 seconds, respectively, which was expected based on the claims of the companies. Samsung did feel the heat of the test internally, as the ultra-thin glass was understandably not able to last the whole process.