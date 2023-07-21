Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Official Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Design, Features Revealed

Samsung’s official Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for later this month, on July 26 in India. At the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones, new Galaxy Watches, and new earbuds at the event. Now, ahead of the launch, images that appear to be official renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have leaked.

Evan Blass, a well-known tipster and leaker, shared leaked renders that suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could have a larger outer display, as earlier reports had also suggested. The leaked images show the phone in three colours: light green, black, and a shade that is either pink or cream, but we can’t show you the renders now for legal reasons, but Bless’ leaked renders have been taken down for copyright infringement, and this gives weight to the official nature of the shared renders.

According to earlier reports, the outer display could measure 3.4 inches and may include a side cutout for the dual cameras, which would make it slightly smaller than the 3.6-inch outer display of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra—which is another recently released flip phone. The inner, folding display is expected to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate—reminiscent of the outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For the optics, the phone is expected to sport a dual camera setup—consisting of a wide and an ultrawide lens. And for selfies, there would be a camera placed inside a hole punch cutout on the main inner display.