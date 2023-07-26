Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Bigger Cover Screen And All That Is New

Samsung, at its Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul, has just announced its new lineup of fifth-generation foldable smartphones—the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, in its Galaxy Z series. Samsung said that the new Galaxy Z Flip5 have undergone significant changes from previous generations—right from the new ‘Flex Window’ to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

In this article, we compare the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip5 to the Galaxy Z Flip4 to check what’s new.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications And Features

The Galaxy Z Flip5, from the looks of it, has received the most significant upgrades of the two phones. The biggest upgrade is a larger outer cover display, which Samsung calls the ‘Flex Window.’ The 3.4-inch display is 3.78 times larger than the Galaxy Z Flip4’s cover display—allowing for more customization options, including new clock styles that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series.

Samsung has also added the support for Widgets—from where the users can check the weather, control music playback and listen to music. Users may also check notifications and access Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The larger cover display also has the advantage of allowing users to browse through their call history to return missed calls, and reply to texts using ‘Quick Reply.’ Users can also access the Samsung Wallet right from the cover display itself. Most of these functions were simply not possible with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 due to its smaller outer cover display.

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel which refreshes between 1-120Hz.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold5, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and this means it, too, should get better performance, battery life and thermals compared to last year’s model.

The phone has a dual camera system with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display. While the camera system is largely unchanged from last year, Samsung claims that its updated AI algorithms have improved features like Nightography, and the new AI-powered image signal processing algorithm reduces visual noise for better detail, which also helps the phone take better digital zoom photos.