Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset: Price, Specs And More

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday launched its most anticipated foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. Both foldable devices are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and are IPX8 rated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price And Colour Options And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in 256GB RAM, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at $999 (approximately Rs. 82,000) and comes in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow colours. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, is available at an initial price of $1,799 (approximately Rs. 1,47,000). The new foldable smartphones from Samsung will be available starting August 11 in select countries.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications

Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are coming with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (both the Flex Window and back cover). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. The device will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. For photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The phone has two front cameras — one on the cover display (10MP) and one on the inner display (4MP) for video calls and selfies. The device is also backed by a 4,400mAh battery.