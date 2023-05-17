Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 May Launch On July 26: What To Expect

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the upcoming Unpacked event in July. According to reports, the new foldable phones from Samsung may launch on July 26, and the devices could become available in stores from August 11.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to boast a thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor. It is said to feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a larger 7.6-inch inner display, offering users an immersive viewing experience, the Verge reported.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come with a larger 3.4-inch outer display, complemented by a resolution of 720 x 748. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are rumored to feature a new “water drop" hinge, which aims to minimize the appearance of creases.

Additionally, these devices are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, delivering impressive performance. Not only are Samsung’s foldable devices in the spotlight, but the company’s tablet lineup is also due for an upgrade.

The upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is rumored to offer a remarkable 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, catering to users who require extensive memory and storage capabilities. Meanwhile, the regular Tab S9 is expected to provide up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance, the report said.

Meanwhile, Samsung India recently launched the latest Galaxy S23 in lime colour. The Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour comes in two storage options – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB – and is priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79999, respectively. The device has a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3X optical zoom.