Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price In India Revealed: Pre-Booking, Offers, Availability And Specs

After unveiling its latest foldable smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday evening, Samsung has now officially announced the pricing and availability of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in India. Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and are IPX8 rated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price In India, Colours And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in 256GB RAM, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB variant is priced in India at Rs. 1,54,999, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are marked at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999 respectively. The device comes in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream colour options.

On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB and the 512GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively. It comes in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint colours. Both devices are already available for pre-orders starting July 2an7 d will go on sale in the country on August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Offers

According to the company, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000. Also, customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during “Samsung Live" event starting 12 pm on July 27 will get the additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with a Ring worth Rs 4199 on the purchase of Z Flip5 and a Standing Case with a Strap worth Rs 6299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications

Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are coming with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (both the Flex Window and back cover). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. The device will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. For photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The phone has two front cameras — one on the cover display (10MP) and one on the inner display (4MP) for video calls and selfies. The device is also backed by a 4,400mAh battery.