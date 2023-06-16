Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Render Gives Us Our First Look At The Upcoming Foldable

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event—scheduled for late July—will showcase its next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Now, ahead of the launch, what appears to be the first press image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has leaked.

Posted by MySmartPrice, the leaked image shows what looks to be the purported Galaxy Z Fold—two orientations of the phone: folded and folded halfway. And, from the looks of it, the device seems folded without a gap in-between—something Samsung hasn’t been able to address during the entirety of the four generations of the Z Fold that have come out.

Another noticeable change is the thinner internal bezels and the redesigned flash, now moved to the right of the camera module.