Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Likely To Come With 108MP Camera And 6.2-inch Outer Display

After the successful launch of its foldable smartphone Z Fold 4 last year, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to bring some big changes to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phone, which is expected to launch in August this year.

According to a new report, Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen. The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.

The tipster also suggested that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor. The brand is expected to launch the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a “droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming “Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung’s first-ever 200MP mobile camera shooter, which we saw in Galaxy S23 Ultra, won’t come to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor debuted with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and may remain exclusive to the phone throughout the year.

Recent leaks indicate that the phone will boast an upgraded waterdrop-style hinge that will allow the device to be folded flat, thus eliminating the gap between the two display halves. Samsung is currently performing the final durability tests on this new hinge design, the report said.

