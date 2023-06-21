Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Cost Around Rs 1,39,000: Expected Specifications & More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price: South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, next month. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699 (around Rs 1,39,463.26).

According to Gizmochina, the expected $1,699 price of the Z Fold 5 is $100 less than the launch price of the Z Fold 4. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the company is likely to add a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup on the back.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphonr is said to feature a 12MP front camera. Coming to the colour options, the Z Fold 5 smartphone will likely be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

It was also rumoured that the company was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July this year. Generally, during the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events, the South Korean brand tends to launch its latest and greatest foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell flip phones.