Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything That's New With The Fifth-Gen Fold

Samsung has just announced its new lineup of fifth-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, which are the successors to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Samsung claims that its Galaxy Z Fold5 has undergone a number of changes compared to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold4—from its new ‘Flex Hinge’ to the new ‘Flex Mode.’

Here, we compare the specifications and features of the Galaxy Z Fold5 to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold4 to see what has changed and what upgrades it offers.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: See What Is New

Advertisement

The fifth-generation Fold has undergone a number of changes, despite the fact that the aesthetics have remained largely unchanged.

Starting with the display, Samsung claims that the new 7.6-inch main folding display now has a brighter panel with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, up from 1200 nits on the Galaxy Z Fold4. This means that the phone will be easier to view in direct sunlight, and it matches the peak brightness of the Galaxy S23 series. It can also refresh at a rate of 1-120Hz. The external ‘non-folding’ display on the other hand, is still 6.2 inches and has an HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is more efficient at maintaining temperature and load, such as during gaming, and now features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold4 from last year, on the other hand, debuted with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. While both processors are based on a 4nm process, the ‘Made for Galaxy’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is considered to be a much superior processor with much better thermals than last year’s flagship, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. In theory, this should help the Galaxy Z Fold5 perform better in areas such as gaming, battery life, and general everyday performance.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a triple-lens camera system like its predecessor, with a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This is similar to the triple-lens camera system on the Galaxy Fold4 from last year.

As for the build, Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold5 is the company’s thinnest and lightest Fold device yet, and thanks to the new Flex Hinge— featuring a dual rail structure, the smartphone can better mitigate external impacts.

Advertisement

The battery, RAM, and storage capacities of the Galaxy Z Fold5 are the same as those of the Galaxy Z Fold4: 4400mAh, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB.